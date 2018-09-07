British Airways Hack Could Affect Up to 400,000 Customers The bank details of about 380,000 British Airways passengers have been stolen The airline admitted that it had been targeted by hackers for more than two weeks in a breach discovered Wednesday evening. Personal and financial details of passengers making bookings through its website and app may

have been stolen. The airline insisted that the stolen data did not include travel or

passport details. Alex Cruz, Chairman of British Airways, via BBC