Did Trump Run for President Because of Gwen Stefani? The latest theory as to why Donald Trump

ran for president comes from none other

than filmmaker Michael Moore. Moore recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Trump ran for president because of Gwen Stefani. While Stefani was a judge on The Voice,

she was getting higher performance

fees than Trump was on The Apprentice. Because of this, Trump decided to show the

network that he was more popular than Stefani

by running for president, according to Moore. Michael Moore,

via The Cut Moore is currently promoting his

newest film, Fahrenheit 11/9, a political documentary about the 2016 presidential

election and the presidency of Donald Trump. The filmmaker claims that the documentary

will be the "beginning of the end for Trump."