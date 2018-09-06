'Frozen' Actor Rips Trump Sign Away From Broadway Show Audience Member
'Frozen' Actor Rips Trump Sign
Away From Broadway Show
Audience Member The incident occurred during the curtain call of the Broadway production of Disney's 'Frozen' at the St. James Theatre in New York City. Timothy Hughes, the actor who plays
Pabbie the Troll, snagged a "Trump 2020"
sign from an audience member in the front row. Hughes summed up the incident in an Instagram post. Timothy R. Hughes, Instagram Timothy R. Hughes, Instagram Timothy R. Hughes, Instagram Timothy R. Hughes, Instagram Timothy R. Hughes, Instagram