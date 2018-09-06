4 in 5 Adults in England Are at Risk of Early Death Due to 'Heart-Age,' Says Study
4 in 5 Adults in England Are
at Risk of Early Death Due to
'Heart-Age,' Says Study More than 1.9 million people took
Public Health England's (PHE)
online "heart age test." Of those, 78% tested with hearts
older than their actual age. Doctors call the findings from
the major study "really alarming." They attribute to the finding to
England's high obesity rate,
physical inactivity and a high smoking rate. Jamie Waterall, Public Health England, via 'The Guardian' Doctors also suggest that people
take more responsibility for monitoring
their blood pressure and cholesterol. For those facing major lifestyle
changes, doctors recommend
staying in a positive frame of mind. Jamie Waterall, Public Health England, via 'The Guardian'