4 in 5 Adults in England Are

at Risk of Early Death Due to

'Heart-Age,' Says Study More than 1.9 million people took

Public Health England's (PHE)

online "heart age test." Of those, 78% tested with hearts

older than their actual age. Doctors call the findings from

the major study "really alarming." They attribute to the finding to

England's high obesity rate,

physical inactivity and a high smoking rate. Jamie Waterall, Public Health England, via 'The Guardian' Doctors also suggest that people

take more responsibility for monitoring

their blood pressure and cholesterol. For those facing major lifestyle

changes, doctors recommend

staying in a positive frame of mind. Jamie Waterall, Public Health England, via 'The Guardian'