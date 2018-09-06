Ty Dolla $ign Arrested on Drug Charges Atlanta police arrested the singer just before co-headlining a concert. The 36-year-old artist was stopped with six others by local police. The authorities claimed they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. Cocaine and marijuana were discovered after searching the car. Ty Dolla $ign was arrested on charges of possessing less than one ounce

of marijuana. The six others with the singer were released

without charges. He is expected to return to court in Fulton County on September 20. Ty Dolla $ign is currently on tour with both G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert.