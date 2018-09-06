Sen. Cory Booker Releases 'Racial Profiling' Kavanaugh Documents On Thursday, Sen. Cory Booker tweeted four documents showcasing Brett Kavanaugh's views on the use of racial

profiling for security reasons after 9/11. The Senator had been promising to release

the documents since Kavanaugh's third

day before the Judiciary Committee. Sen. Cory Booker, via 'The Hill' Republicans claim

that the documents had

been cleared for release

before being made public. The 12 pages of emails are a correspondence between Booker and Kavanaugh between 2001 and 2002, when Booker worked for the George W. Bush administration. Brett Kavanaugh, via

released documents By releasing these documents, Booker is trying to prove that national security had nothing to do with it, and that the documents should have never been made confidential.