Lyft Launches Scooter Service Lyft launched a fleet of electric scooters in Denver on Thursday. Caroline Samponaro, Lyft's leader of bike and scooter policy, via CNN Money. Lyft will soon offer anyone riding its scooters a discount if they start or end their ride near

public transit. Scooters can be found through Lyft's app, and prices are $1 to unlock plus

15 cents a minute to ride. Lyft will launch scooters in Santa Monica, CA on Sep. 17 Uber is expected to deploy its own scooters in Santa Monica, within a few weeks,