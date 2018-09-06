Statistics Challenge What We Think College Student Look Like
Statistics Challenge What We Think College Student Look Like Today's college student is decidedly nontraditional and not what you see on movie screens and news sites. Here's a snapshot of the 17 million Americans enrolled in undergraduate higher education, 1 in 5 is at least 30 years old. About half are financially independent from their parents. 1 in 4 is caring for a child. 2 out of 5 attend a two-year community college. 44% have parents who never completed a bachelor's degree. It's probably time to coin a new phrase for nontraditional students,