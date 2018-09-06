Statistics Challenge What We Think College Student Look Like Today's college student is decidedly nontraditional and not what you see on movie screens and news sites. Here's a snapshot of the 17 million Americans enrolled in undergraduate higher education, 1 in 5 is at least 30 years old. About half are financially independent from their parents. 1 in 4 is caring for a child. 2 out of 5 attend a two-year community college. 44% have parents who never completed a bachelor's degree. It's probably time to coin a new phrase for nontraditional students,