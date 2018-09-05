73 Arrests Made on Day Two of Kavanaugh Hearings Demonstrators have been protesting

at the Senate Judiciary Committee

public hearings all week. The first day of hearings on Kavanaugh

on Tuesday resulted in 70 arrests. Actress Piper Perabo was

even among those arrested. The second day of hearings on

Wednesday resulted in 73 arrests,

according to U.S. Capitol Police. The protesters began disrupting

things almost immediately after

Sen. Chuck Grassley brought

the hearing into session. According to a police statement, sixty-six people were removed from the room

and charged with disorderly conduct. One individual was arrested in the

atrium of the Senate office building,

and six others were removed from

a different Senate office building. The charges included resisting

arrest, "crowding, obstructing,

or incommoding" and "unlawful

demonstration activities."