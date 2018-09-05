The Cranberries Singer's Death

Ruled an Accidental Drowning

Due to Alcohol Dolores O'Riordan, 46, was found dead in the bathtub of a London hotel room in January. With no evidence

of self-harm, O‘Riordan had revealed her

bipolar diagnosis shortly

before her death. The suddenness

of her death In a statement released by the

band on Thursday, they said they

continued to "struggle to come to

terms with what happened." After forming in

Limerick, Ireland

at the end of

the 80s, Called a "true artist" by

her bandmates following

her death, O'Riordan

left behind three children.