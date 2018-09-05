The Cranberries Singer's Death Ruled an Accidental Drowning Due to Alcohol
Due to Alcohol Dolores O'Riordan, 46, was found dead in the bathtub of a London hotel room in January. With no evidence
of self-harm, O‘Riordan had revealed her
bipolar diagnosis shortly
before her death. The suddenness
of her death In a statement released by the
band on Thursday, they said they
continued to "struggle to come to
terms with what happened." After forming in
Limerick, Ireland
at the end of
the 80s, Called a "true artist" by
her bandmates following
her death, O'Riordan
left behind three children.