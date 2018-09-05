Earthquake in Japan Triggers Landslides, Knocks Out Power

to Millions The magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Japan's island of Hokkaido has killed at least seven people, injured 300 and left 33 listed as missing. The death toll is

expected to rise. Landslides from the quake on the island known for its tourism knocked out power for 5.3 million people. As a precaution, Unidentified woman, via The Huffington Post Prime Minister Abe has deployed 25,000 Self-Defense troops for

rescue operations. The disaster prompted Abe and his

leadership rival Shigeru Ishiba