Roy Moore Files Lawsuit Against Sacha Baron Cohen Over 'Who is America?' Skit Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has filed a $95 million lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen and the Showtime Network. In his lawsuit, Moore alleges that he was duped into appearing on Cohen's program Who Is America? Moore claims he was lured to Washington, D.C. on the pretense of accepting an award for his

support of Israel. Instead, he was interviewed by “Col. Erran Morad,” one of Cohen's many alter-egos. During the taping, Cohen waved a

“pedophile detector” at Moore at which point Moore then ended the interview. Moore is suing Showtime, CBS, and Cohen for fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.