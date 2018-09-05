JFK's Nephew, Actor Christopher Lawford, Dead at 63
JFK's Nephew, Actor
Christopher Lawford,
Dead at 63 TMZ has reported that Christopher Lawford had a medical emergency at a yoga studio on Tuesday, and later passed from natural causes. JFK's nephew had made appearances as an actor on All My Children, General Hospital, Terminator 3, Frasier and more. Lawford was also
an accomplished author and active member of the
Democratic National Committee. Lawford's publicist was
unaware of his passing. Lawford's cousin, Kerry Kennedy, took to Twitter to share her condolences.