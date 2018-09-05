JFK's Nephew, Actor

Christopher Lawford,

Dead at 63 TMZ has reported that Christopher Lawford had a medical emergency at a yoga studio on Tuesday, and later passed from natural causes. JFK's nephew had made appearances as an actor on All My Children, General Hospital, Terminator 3, Frasier and more. Lawford was also

an accomplished author and active member of the

Democratic National Committee. Lawford's publicist was

unaware of his passing. Lawford's cousin, Kerry Kennedy, took to Twitter to share her condolences.