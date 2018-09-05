Marketing Experts Say Nike Boycott Will Fail
Marketing Experts Say
Nike Boycott Will Fail Colin Kaepernick was recently
made the face of Nike's 30th
anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. Experts say Nike knew it was a risky move, considering the ongoing controversy surrounding Kaepernick and the national anthem. Nike went ahead
with the decision because
they thought something
could also be gained. Matt Powell of sports marketing
research firm NPD Group sheds
some light on the move. Matt Powell, NBD Group, via 'INQUISITR' According to Yahoo Finance, Nike shares fell about 3% since the announcement
but are slowly climbing back up. Many people agree that Nike will
be rewarded for their bold move. According to Yahoo!, neither
the NFL, Kaepernick nor Nike have issued any statements.