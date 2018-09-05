Marketing Experts Say

Nike Boycott Will Fail Colin Kaepernick was recently

made the face of Nike's 30th

anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. Experts say Nike knew it was a risky move, considering the ongoing controversy surrounding Kaepernick and the national anthem. Nike went ahead

with the decision because

they thought something

could also be gained. Matt Powell of sports marketing

research firm NPD Group sheds

some light on the move. Matt Powell, NBD Group, via 'INQUISITR' According to Yahoo Finance, Nike shares fell about 3% since the announcement

but are slowly climbing back up. Many people agree that Nike will

be rewarded for their bold move. According to Yahoo!, neither

the NFL, Kaepernick nor Nike have issued any statements.