Demi Lovato Selling Home Where She Overdosed

for $9.49M Demi Lovato's 5,546 sq ft home appeared

on a Zillow listing on Monday morning. The Hollywood Hills home is where the singer was found after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced with fentanyl. Lovato bought the house in

September 2016 for $8.3 million. Aside from Lovato's recent tribulations,

the home had also been plagued with issues. In January 2017, the house encountered mudslides and faced the possibility of crashing down the side of the mountain. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has since determined that the issues with the hillside have been corrected. The listing states that the home

is located on a quiet road above

the Chateau Marmont, with views

"from downtown to the Pacific Ocean." The area outside contains a grilling spot,

a zero-edge pool and a gazebo. The inside boasts a chef's kitchen, master suite with dual walk-in closets, a bar and media room and a "sky lounge terrace."