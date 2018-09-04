Serena Williams Backs

Nike's 'Powerful Statement'

With Colin Kaepernick Nike's recent "Just Do It" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick has caused quite the controversy. Protesters are going as far as burning and dismantling Nike apparel, and the company's shares fell Tuesday, closing down 3.2%. Serena Williams spoke of her support

of Nike's campaign, following her recent

win to proceed to the U.S. Open semi-finals. Serena Williams,

via CNBC Of course, not everyone shares

her sentiment. President Donald Trump said that

Nike's decision sends "a terrible message." Despite her support, Williams, who is

"especially proud to be a part of the Nike family,"

still feels that athletes should be

wary of how they participate in social activism. Serena Williams,

via CNBC