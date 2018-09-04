Twitter Shares Fall During CEO Jack Dorsey's Senate Testimony

Twitter Shares Fall During Jack Dorsey's

Senate Testimony Shares for Twitter fell as much as 6% Wednesday during its CEO's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Dorsey is testifying alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about election meddling and abuse on

their platforms. Twitter's stock fell 1% before the committee hearing began ahead of Dorsey's testimony. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, via prepared statement Recently, Twitter has been accused of a practice commonly called "shadow banning." "Shadow banning" results in a platform

de-emphasizing certain accounts in

search results. Recently, Republicans have claimed

conservative accounts were

"shadow banned." However, Twitter has denied all the claims.