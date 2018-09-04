Senate Hearings to Begin on Trump's Supreme Court Pick A Senate committee is beginning hearings for President Donald Trump‘s second nominee, Judge

Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has served for the past 12 years on the appeals court in Washington, D.C. He worked in key White House positions when George W. Bush was president. Kavanaugh was also a member of Kenneth Starr‘s legal team that investigated President Bill Clinton. Questioning will begin on Wednesday, and votes in committee and on the Senate floor could occur later in September. If all goes as Republicans plan, Kavanaugh could be on the bench when the court begins its new term

on Oct. 1.