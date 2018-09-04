Facebook Creating War Room to Fight Election Meddling The social giant is creating the room in its Menlo Park headquarters. This computer lab will be ran by the top minds in the organization. Facebook hopes to be able to seek and destroy any attempts to interfere with midterm elections. The situation room will be have screens monitoring Facebook for

weird activity. Facebook‘s head of civic engagement told NBC News the company is ready for anything. Samidh Chakrabarti, Facebook's Head of Civic Engagement Teams across multiple divisions will be able to diagnose and fix any issues that may arise. The company has removed more than a billion fake accounts over the last

six months. Midterm elections take place November 6.