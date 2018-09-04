Joe Biden to Make Decision on Presidential Run by January Aides say Joe Biden has given himself until January to make a decision on a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The former Vice President is said to be listening keenly to supporters pushing him to run for the White House. Friends and advisers say Biden is convinced he can

beat President Donald Trump. Biden has eyed the presidency for more than 30 years, waging failed campaigns for the Democratic nomination in 1988 and 2008. Reports say he would likely cast himself as a more centrist Democrat with working-class appeal. Should Biden announce his candidacy, he is likely to face a crowded field of aspiring presidents in 2020.