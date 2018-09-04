Duterte Blasted for Blaming Rape on 'Beautiful Women' Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is being criticized by women‘s rights groups after he joked that the high rape rate in Davao was due to the number of

“beautiful women." Duterte is also the former mayor of Davao. Rodrigo Duterte The comment was immediately lambasted by women‘s rights activists. Elizabeth Angsioco, via 'Al Jazeera' #BabaeAko, women's rights group Gabriela, Philippines women‘s rights network, via Fox News Duterte's spokesman responded, saying people should not “give too much weight on what the president says by way of a joke.”