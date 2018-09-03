Fire Destroys Brazil's 200-Year-Old National Museum
200-Year-Old National Museum The cause of the blaze, which began Sunday night and was under control by Monday morning, is unknown. Michel Temer, Brazilian President, via Twitter One of the largest museums
of natural history and
anthropology in the Americas, Most of the artifacts are
expected to have been destroyed. “Luzia” â€” one of the
oldest human remains
found in the Americas â€” Joao Carlos Nara, museum preservation director, via CNN A spokesman for the
A spokesman for the Rio fire department According to the BBC,