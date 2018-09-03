Cop Sentenced to Jail for Killing Unarmed Black Teenager Roy Oliver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Jordan Edwards. The former Texas police officer fatally shot the 15-year-old Edwards in April 2017. Oliver has said he believed the vehicle was moving toward his partner, endangering him. He was convicted of murder after Dallas County jurors deliberated for more than 12 hours over two days. According to his lawyers, Oliver will be eligible for parole in 7 1/2 years. Oliver's attorneys added that they will also appeal the sentence. The last time a Texas police officer was convicted of murder for killing in the line of duty was 1973.