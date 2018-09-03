10 Things We Love About Fall

10 Things As the leaves start to change and our days of fun in the sun come to an end, it‘s clear that

fall is around

the corner. Insider put together a list to remind us of things we can look forward to in the upcoming autumn days. 1. Milder weather 2. Travel is cheaper 3. Seasonal food 4. “Cuffing season” A.K.A. prime time to find a partner 5. Tailgating 6. Upcoming Holidays 7. Prime shopping with great deals like Black Friday and Cyber Monday 8. Campfire season 9. Pumpkin patches 10. Apple picking