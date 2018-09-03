UPS Driver's 3-Word

Bear Warning Goes Viral A UPS driver was attempting to deliver a package to Marcy Lanier in Asheville, North Carolina. When he wasn't able to leave the package, he left this note as an explanation: "Bear in Driveway." Lanier shared the post with her

Facebook friends, and it quickly went

viral with more than 5,700 shares as of Thursday. Marcy Lanier, via Fox News The post has also wracked

up quite a few comments

from locals who could relate. Facebook user Facebook user Marcy Lanier, via Fox News