UPS Driver's 3-Word Bear Warning Goes Viral
Bear Warning Goes Viral A UPS driver was attempting to deliver a package to Marcy Lanier in Asheville, North Carolina. When he wasn't able to leave the package, he left this note as an explanation: "Bear in Driveway." Lanier shared the post with her
Facebook friends, and it quickly went
viral with more than 5,700 shares as of Thursday. Marcy Lanier, via Fox News The post has also wracked
up quite a few comments
from locals who could relate. Facebook user Facebook user Marcy Lanier, via Fox News