New Zealand Village Looking to Ban

All Cats The New Zealand town of Omaui may become the first in the world to

ban cats entirely. The village's new 'Pest Management Plan' says all house cats must be neutered, microchipped

and registered. The plan adds that once those cats die, they can't be replaced. Town officials say the order is due to cats decimating local wildlife. Omaui Biosecurity Operations manager Ali Meade, via Newshub news service Free-roaming house cats in the U.S. kill as many as 4 billion wild animals

every year. In Australia, feral cats have pushed several kinds of reptiles to the brink

of extinction. Critics of the plan say blame lies squarely on owners who allow cats to roam outside.