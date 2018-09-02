'ER' Actress

Vanessa Marquez

Fatally Shot by Police The 49-year-old actress,

known for her role as Wendy

Goldman on the series 'ER,' Police had been conducting a "welfare check" on Marquez at her home in South Pasadena, California. She had apparently been suffering from an eating disorder and was experiencing a seizure when police arrived with a mental health specialist. After speaking with police for more than an hour, Marquez reportedly brandished a "BB-type" gun which caused an officer to open fire. According to Fox News, officers had been to her home in the past. Marquez appeared in the films 'Stand and Deliver' and 'Twenty Bucks.' Her role on 'ER' ended in 1997, after-which she accused co-star George Clooney of racist and sexist comments.