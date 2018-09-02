Uber Looking for Third City to Test Flying Taxis The on-demand ride service wants to find an international city to trial the futuristic cabs. The company is currently supposed to test the service in Dallas and Los Angeles. Uber recently announced it has narrowed down its choices for the third city. Australia, Brazil, France, India and Japan are all

under consideration. Uber is trying to select a city with a population of

over 2 million. This is because densely populated cities wil benefit most from the air taxis. Uber plans to announce the final decision within the next six months.