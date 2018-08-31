China Cuts Screen Time

for Children China is cutting games and screen

time, citing concerns about

near-sightedness in children. A new plan to limit video game releases and play time was

unveiled Thursday, Chinese president Xi Jinping recently called for greater attention on

the problem of near-sightedness

in children. Authorities will control the number of games online, and explore an age-appropriate reminder system. The announcement is bad news for China's gaming industry. It comes on the heels of Chinese conglomerate Tencent implementing a limit on playtime for children, The education ministry also recommended cutting down on the amount of homework given to children during vacation,