China Cuts Screen Time for Children
near-sightedness in children. A new plan to limit video game releases and play time was
unveiled Thursday, Chinese president Xi Jinping recently called for greater attention on
the problem of near-sightedness
in children. Authorities will control the number of games online, and explore an age-appropriate reminder system. The announcement is bad news for China's gaming industry. It comes on the heels of Chinese conglomerate Tencent implementing a limit on playtime for children, The education ministry also recommended cutting down on the amount of homework given to children during vacation,