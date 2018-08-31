Uber Eyeing Electric Scooter Market
Uber Eyeing Electric Scooter Market Uber is working on its own electric scooter service. The ride-hailing service plans to compete with Lime, Bird, Scoot and others. The initiative is being overseen by a bike-sharing firm
called Jump. Uber acquired the company in April for $200 million. The biggest obstacle for the company will be obtaining scooter permits. San Francisco recently granted permits to scooter services Skip and Scoot. Bird, Lime, Spin, Uber and Lyft were all denied permission to operate within
the city. Electric scooter rentals have
been controversial. Although they reduce traditional traffic, the dockless system has been aggravating
for pedestrians.