Uber Eyeing Electric Scooter Market Uber is working on its own electric scooter service. The ride-hailing service plans to compete with Lime, Bird, Scoot and others. The initiative is being overseen by a bike-sharing firm

called Jump. Uber acquired the company in April for $200 million. The biggest obstacle for the company will be obtaining scooter permits. San Francisco recently granted permits to scooter services Skip and Scoot. Bird, Lime, Spin, Uber and Lyft were all denied permission to operate within

the city. Electric scooter rentals have

been controversial. Although they reduce traditional traffic, the dockless system has been aggravating

for pedestrians.