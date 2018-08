Chemnitz, Germany Becomes

a Rallying Point for Far-Right The death of a German-Cuban

man on Sunday in Chemnitz Under Chancellor

Angela Merkel, In Saxony, where

Chemnitz is located, The far-right violence

sparked harsh government response. Stefan Seiberg, spokesman for Angela Merkel, via ABC news Stefan Seiberg, spokesman for Angela Merkel, via ABC news The violence has also inspired

counter-protests in several major

German cities including Berlin. René Arnsburg, socialist alternative (SAV), via ABC News