Sarah Palin Not Invited to John McCain‘s Funeral Sen. John McCain's 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, was not invited to

his funeral. 2008 campaign manager Steve Schmidt, adviser Nicolle Wallace and strategist John Weaver were all left off the guest list as well, Politico reported. The move not to invite Palin did not sit well with some conservatives. Brian Kilmeade, 'Fox & Friends' host McCain‘s memorial service was held Thursday in Phoenix before his body was flown to

Washington, D.C. A funeral service will be held at the National Cathedral on Saturday. A "family source" close to the Palins told NBC News that "out of respect" to the family, "we have nothing to add at this point".