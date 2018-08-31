NBC Reportedly Threatened Ronan Farrow Over

Harvey Weinstein Report New reports say NBC officials threatened to smear Ronan Farrow for his coverage of sexual misconduct allegations agains Harvey Weinstein. A spokesperson for NBC has vigorously denied the allegations. Farrow originally chased the story for NBC but ultimately penned the bombshell expose for 'The New Yorker.' Farrow‘s former producer Rich McHugh says it was because NBC didn't think the piece was ready. McHugh adds that NBC was “resistant” throughout the reporting into rape allegations against Weinstein. Farrow himself has suggested in interviews that his version of the story was “publishable” while he was at NBC News.