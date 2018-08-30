Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Takes Shots at Numerous Rappers Guess who‘s back, back again? At midnight, the hip-hop legend dropped a surprise album, titled, 'Kamikaze.' It was executive produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Dre. Eminem also seemed to get some things off his chest While the rapper mentioned some in a positive light, shots were fired for others. Here are a few of the names mentioned on the new album. Lil Pump Lil Yachty Lil Xan Machine Gun Kelly Tyler, The Creator Drake Charlamagne tha God DJ Akademiks Joe Budden