Snapchat Hit With Anti-Semitic Cyber-Vandalism
A widely used app service
called Mapbox was hit by an
episode of Anti-Semitic vandalism. Mapbox powers the maps
inside prominent apps such
as Snapchat and Citibike. People using those
apps in New York City Snapchat, via Twitter In a statement,
Mapbox called the change a
"hate-speech attack" and "disgusting." The company explained that its AI system
initially blocked the hack but that the change
was then approved by a human reviewer. Mapbox, via The Verge Mapbox said that the source of the"hate-speech
attack" is presumably a single user that has
"repeatedly attempted malicious edits."