Snapchat Hit With Anti-Semitic Cyber-Vandalism A widely used app service

called Mapbox was hit by an

episode of Anti-Semitic vandalism. Mapbox powers the maps

inside prominent apps such

as Snapchat and Citibike. People using those

apps in New York City Snapchat, via Twitter In a statement,

Mapbox called the change a

"hate-speech attack" and "disgusting." The company explained that its AI system

initially blocked the hack but that the change

was then approved by a human reviewer. Mapbox, via The Verge Mapbox said that the source of the"hate-speech

attack" is presumably a single user that has

"repeatedly attempted malicious edits."