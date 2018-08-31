Remembering

Princess Diana August 31, 2018, marks the 21st anniversary of the death of

Diana, Princess of Wales. Born Diana Frances Spencer, she was taken away before her time after a horrific car crash in the

Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana was one of the history's most important fashion icons and always set trends. If Princess Di wore it,

everybody started wearing it. Her legacy lives on through

her philanthropic work and with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Princess Diana

July 1, 1961 - August 31, 1997