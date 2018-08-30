French Actor GÃ©rard Depardieu Accused of Sexual Assault The French film legend has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a young actress. A lawyer for Depardieu says the actor denies the allegations. Depardieu is one of France's most recognizable actors, appearing in over 170 films. Reports say allegations against the 69-year-old were made to police by a 22-year-old this week. Sources add the alleged crimes occurred this month in one of Depardieu's homes

in Paris. Depardieu's accuser is said to have known the actor before the alleged crimes

took place. Depardieu's lawyer, HervÃ© Temime, says he is convinced his client will be exonerated by the end of

the investigation.