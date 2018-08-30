KFC Will Pay You if You Name Your Baby After Colonel Sanders The chain is celebrating the 128th birthday of founder Colonel Harland David Sanders by bringing back his name. KFC‘s contest states Andrea Zahumensky U.S. CMO, via statement Andrea Zahumensky U.S. CMO, via statement Parents can submit their contact information as well as the name, date and time of baby Harland‘s birth to www.kfc.com/babyharland. The website will be live for 30 days beginning September 9.