Brutal Winter Is Coming, Says Farmers' Almanac The Old Farmer's Almanac originally called for a warm, wet winter, but the other Farmers' Almanac says "not so fast." A "colder-than-normal" winter is being

predicted by The Farmers' Almanac

from the Continental Divide and eastward. "Teeth-chattering" cold is expected to arrive in mid-February in

the Northeast, Great Lakes

and Southwest. Peter Geiger, The Farmers' Almanac editor, via Fox News The Farmers' Almanac predicts above-average snowfall for the Great Lakes and New England

by December. It is also predicted that a stormy March

could feature a "potent East Coast storm"

that could leave us with snow until spring. The Farmers' Almanac bases its forecast

"on a mathematical and astronomical

formula developed in 1818." Whether The Old Farmer's Almanac or

The Farmers' Almanac is correct is a toss up.

Some think both are a waste of time. Paul Knight, Penn State Meteorologist, to the

'Des Moines Register'