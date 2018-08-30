6th Case of Mad Cow Disease Confirmed by USDA The sixth case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in the past 15 years

in the U.S. has been confirmed in a cow in Florida. The six-year-old mixed breed

beef cow is the first cow to test

positive for the disease since an

incident in 2012 in Hanford, CA. The USDA said that the infected

animal never entered the human food

supply and did not threaten people in any way. This case of BSE appears to be atypical, meaning that the incident was a spontaneous occurrence and should not affect international cattle markets. USDA statement, via Food Safety News The U.S. has had five atypical cases of BSE since the classic case in 2003 that involved a cow that was imported from Canada. The Florida cow has been submitted to Colorado State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Fort Collins, CO for further BSE testing.