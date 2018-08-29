Study: Vacations Might

Help You Live Longer Not that anyone needed a study to figure out that this was true, but now there is data to backup this claim. Finnish businessmen were observed over the course of four decades, and the results indicate that

going on vacation cuts the

risk of death by 37%. The 1,222 study participants each

had at least one risk factor

for cardiovascular disease,

such as being overweight or smoking. An "intervention" group of 612 men were given health advice every four months. They were also given blood pressure medication. The men in the "intervention" group who took three or less weeks of vacation each year still had a 37% high risk of dying compared to those who took more than three weeks off. Dr. Timo Strandberg, co-author of paper, to 'Newsweek' The findings will soon be published in The Journal of Nutrition,

Health and Aging.