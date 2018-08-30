DC Universe Streaming Service to Launch in September
The DC Universe digital subscription service will launch on Sep. 15. The platform will provide a massive library of TV, film and comics exclusively to its members. The news was announced Wednesday during a
Kevin Smith-hosted live stream event of 'DC Daily',
the service‘s new daily news show. The world premiere of the service‘s original series, 'Titans', The series will make its DC Universe debut on Oct. 12. The platform also includes issues of comics,