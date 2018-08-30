US Denying Passports to Americans Along the Border The Trump administration is accusing hundreds of Hispanic Americans along the southern border In some cases, passport applicants with official U.S. birth certificates are being In other cases, they are stuck in Mexico after having their passports suddenly revoked upon attempted re-entry into the U.S. The government alleges that from the 1950s through the 1990s, some midwives and physicians Attorneys say these cases, where government doubts about an official birth certificate lead to immigration detention, are increasingly common.