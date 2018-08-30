Alec Baldwin Drops Out of 'Batman' Spin-Off 'Joker'
Baldwin made
headlines on Monday Alec Baldwin, via The A.V. Club The 60-year-old actor cited
"scheduling" issues as the
reason for his departure. Alec Baldwin, via 'USA Today' According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Baldwin's take on the character was to be similar to his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live. This had fans curious as to the tone
of the film which has confirmed
Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. Director Todd Phillips is known
for the 'Hangover' trilogy,
'Old School' and 'Due Date.' Robert De Niro, Zazie Baetz and Marc Maron have also been cast in what has been described as a "gritty" standalone film. Joker is set to be
released in October 2019.