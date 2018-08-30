Alec Baldwin Drops Out of 'Batman' Spin-Off 'Joker'

Baldwin made

headlines on Monday Alec Baldwin, via The A.V. Club The 60-year-old actor cited

"scheduling" issues as the

reason for his departure. Alec Baldwin, via 'USA Today' According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Baldwin's take on the character was to be similar to his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live. This had fans curious as to the tone

of the film which has confirmed

Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. Director Todd Phillips is known

for the 'Hangover' trilogy,

'Old School' and 'Due Date.' Robert De Niro, Zazie Baetz and Marc Maron have also been cast in what has been described as a "gritty" standalone film. Joker is set to be

released in October 2019.