US Soccer Legend

Clint Dempsey Retires Clint Dempsey has announced his retirement from professional soccer after a 14-year career. The 35-year-old retires as the top goalscorer in

USMNT history. He is also the most prolific American goalscorer in the English Premier League. In addition, Dempsey was a three-time U.S. Soccer player of the year. Clint Dempsey, via U.S. Soccer‘s news release Dempsey made 141 appearances in a USMNT shirt between 2004 and 2017. He played in three World Cups and scored goals in every one. Recently, Dempsey won his first and only MLS Cup with the Seattle Sounders in 2016.