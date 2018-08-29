At Least 20 Correctional Facility

Employees, Inmates Hospitalized

for Overdose Symptoms 24 people were reportedly transported to hospitals from the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio. The majority of those exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Ohio prison are expected to be released. Jeff Graham, Adena Regional Medical Center, via 'USA Today' The Ohio Highway Patrol reported Details about the incident have been described as "sketchy" by Chris Mabe, president of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. Chris Mabe, Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, via 'USA Today' One housing unit

in the prison is

expected to be evacuated. A hazardous materials team will assist in cleaning up the area.