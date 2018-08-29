Amazon Responds

to Criticism

From Bernie Sanders Amazon has rejected claims by the

U.S. Senator of poor working conditions in its fulfillment centers. Sanders has been criticizing Amazon for months, claiming it doesn't pay its lower-level employees a fair wage. In a blog post, the company called Sanders' claims "inaccurate and misleading." Amazon, via blog post In response, Sanders reiterated claims that Amazon workers are forced to rely on

government programs. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, via statement