Trump Unblocks More

Twitter Accounts

After Court Ruling A legal ruling in May said that President Trump was violating some citizens' First Amendment rights by blocking Twitter accounts that were criticizing him. In the wake of that ruling, the president

has unblocked more Twitter accounts,

including journalists, writers, authors,

bloggers and political commentators. However, many

accounts still

remain blocked, including

Rosie O'Donnell. The Justice Department has since filed

an appeal against the May ruling, stating that

the Twitter account "belongs to Donald Trump

in his personal capacity." Writer Tom Coates,

who was unblocked

by Trump this week,

made a statement. Tom Coates,

via 'Newsweek' Ruling judge, Naomi

Buchwald, said that

Trump could only "mute"

users he found offensive. Judge Naomi Buchman, via 'Newsweek'