Trump Unblocks More Twitter Accounts After Court Ruling
Trump Unblocks More
Twitter Accounts
After Court Ruling A legal ruling in May said that President Trump was violating some citizens' First Amendment rights by blocking Twitter accounts that were criticizing him. In the wake of that ruling, the president
has unblocked more Twitter accounts,
including journalists, writers, authors,
bloggers and political commentators. However, many
accounts still
remain blocked, including
Rosie O'Donnell. The Justice Department has since filed
an appeal against the May ruling, stating that
the Twitter account "belongs to Donald Trump
in his personal capacity." Writer Tom Coates,
who was unblocked
by Trump this week,
made a statement. Tom Coates,
via 'Newsweek' Ruling judge, Naomi
Buchwald, said that
Trump could only "mute"
users he found offensive. Judge Naomi Buchman, via 'Newsweek'