Canada Rejoins US and Mexico for NAFTA Talks
Canada Rejoins
US and Mexico for NAFTA Talks The three countries have
a Friday deadline to revamp the 24-year-old
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The U.S. and Mexico have been
engaged in bilateral talks that were
praised by Canada's top negotiator. Mexico made "difficult" concessions
to the U.S. on autos and labor rights. The U.S.-Mexico deal allows for a
25 % tariff to be imposed on imports
of Mexican-made passenger vehicles
above a 2.4 million cap. Canadian Foreign Minister
Chrystia Freeland Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Foreign Minister, via CNBC Earlier in the week, Trump threatened
to levy tariffs solely on Canada if the
country did not make concessions
of its own. Sticking points on the table for
Canada in the revised NAFTA deal Trade among the U.S., Mexico
and Canada totals more than
$1.2 trillion a year.