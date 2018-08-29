Canada Rejoins

US and Mexico for NAFTA Talks The three countries have

a Friday deadline to revamp the 24-year-old

North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The U.S. and Mexico have been

engaged in bilateral talks that were

praised by Canada's top negotiator. Mexico made "difficult" concessions

to the U.S. on autos and labor rights. The U.S.-Mexico deal allows for a

25 % tariff to be imposed on imports

of Mexican-made passenger vehicles

above a 2.4 million cap. Canadian Foreign Minister

Chrystia Freeland Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Foreign Minister, via CNBC Earlier in the week, Trump threatened

to levy tariffs solely on Canada if the

country did not make concessions

of its own. Sticking points on the table for

Canada in the revised NAFTA deal Trade among the U.S., Mexico

and Canada totals more than

$1.2 trillion a year.