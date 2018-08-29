Los Angeles to Name Street After

Barack Obama Former President Barack Obama will be immortalized on the streets of

Los Angeles. According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the city council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard. "We're thrilled the Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President Barack Obama when traveling across L.A." On Rodeo Road, several schools and recreation centers are adjacent to Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood. Garcetti previously served as a California co-chair in Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. Obama later endorsed Garcetti in his reelection campaign in 2017. Garcetti is also seen as one of several possible contenders for the 2020 Democratic

presidential nomination.